Football

Fiorentina eliminates Cremonese to reach Italian Cup final

After winning the first leg 2-0, a 0-0 draw in the second leg was enough for Fiorentina to advance and eye its seventh Italian Cup title.

AP
FLORENCE 28 April, 2023 03:44 IST
FLORENCE 28 April, 2023 03:44 IST
Cremonese’s Felix Afena-Gyan in action with Fiorentina’s Dodo.

Cremonese’s Felix Afena-Gyan in action with Fiorentina’s Dodo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

After winning the first leg 2-0, a 0-0 draw in the second leg was enough for Fiorentina to advance and eye its seventh Italian Cup title.

Fiorentina is in the running for domestic and European trophies this season.

The Tuscan squad eliminated Cremonese on Thursday to reach the Italian Cup final against Inter Milan and will also face Basel in the Europa Conference League semifinals next month.

Also Read
Napoli’s title march bringing football glory back to southern Italy

A 0-0 draw was enough for Fiorentina to advance after winning the first leg 2-0. Fiorentina produced many more chances than Cremonese but never really came close to scoring.

Defending champion Inter eliminated Juventus in the other semifinal on Wednesday.

Fiorentina is aiming for its seventh Italian Cup trophy, which would put it level with Lazio for fourth place on the all-time list behind Juventus (14), Roma (9) and Inter (8). The Viola last won the Italian Cup in 2001.

Cremonese had eliminated Serie A leader Napoli and Roma in succession to get to the last four.

By reaching the final, Fiorentina also qualified for next season’s expanded Italian Super Cup, which will feature the two finalists and the top two finishers in Serie A.

The final will be held May 24 in Rome.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Ryan Mason back again as manager to help Tottenham Hotspur in crisis

WATCH: Naples turns blue as Serie A title fever grows

Kalyan Chaubey says women’s football a priority for the AIFF, lays out roadmap for Indian football under new regime

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us