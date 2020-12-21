Flamengo beats Bahia but match marred by racism accusations

Flamengo scored twice in the last eight minutes to come from behind and beat Bahia 4-3 on Sunday, but the Brazilian league match was overshadowed by accusations a Bahia player used racist language towards an opponent.

Flamengo midfielder Gerson accused Juan Ramirez of saying, "Shut your mouth, Black," and called the Colombian midfielder's comments "unacceptable".

"I have played a lot of professional matches but I have never come and said anything like this to the press because I've never suffered this kind of prejudice," the former AS Roma and Fiorentina player said after the game.

READ: Man Utd's Cavani charged with misconduct by FA over racial term

Video also showed Gerson remonstrating with Bahia coach Mano Menezes and the 23-year-old said the former Brazil coach, " ... has to learn to respect (people)."

Bahia later announced it was investigating "the serious accusation of racism involving the Colombian 'Indio' Ramirez" and would make a statement after reaching a conclusion.

The club also said it had fired Menezes, though it did not clarify if that decision was related to Sunday's incident or its run of five straight losses.

Vitinho's winner a minute from time means Flamengo move into second place in Serie A, five points behind Sao Paulo but with a game in hand.

Bahia is one place above the relegation zone in 16th.

Reigning champion Flamengo was 2-0 up at halftime through Bruno Henrique and Mauricio Isla despite having Gabriel Barbosa sent off after just 10 minutes for dissent.



READ: Champions League: PSG, Basaksehir players take a knee

Bahia, which had lost its previous four league games, stormed back to score three times in the first 15 minutes of the second half and looked set for a stunning victory.

But Flamengo was not finished, and after Pedro chested a cross into the net with eight minutes remaining Vitinho completed the remarkable comeback in the dying moments.