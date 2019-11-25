Football Football Flamengo wins league title to complete historic double After winning the Copa Libertadores on Saturday, Flamengo was crowned Brasileirao champion for the seventh time on Sunday as Gremio beat Palmeiras. Stephen Creek 25 November, 2019 09:18 IST This is Flamengo's seventh title in its history and first since 2009. - Getty Images Stephen Creek 25 November, 2019 09:18 IST Flamengo has been crowned Brazilian champion for the seventh time in its history and the first time in 10 years - just one day after winning the Copa Libertadores.Gremio's win at Palmeiras left Flamengo with an insurmountable 13-point lead at the top of Serie A and Jorge Jesus' side will be able to enjoy their remaining four games of the season with the title secured.ALSO READ | Flamengo stuns River Plate to win first Copa Libertadores since 1981Two late goals from Gabriel Barbosa earned Flamengo a dramatic 2-1 victory over River Plate in Saturday's Copa Libertadores final and sparked wild celebrations in the streets of Rio.The weekend was made even more unforgettable for Flamengo supporters when Pepe scored in second-half stoppage-time to clinch a 2-1 victory for Gremio at Palmeiras, handing the league leader its first Brasileirao since 2009. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos