Flick to remain interim Bayern coach for rest of 2019

Hansi Flick will remain interim Bayern Munich coach for at least the rest of 2019, CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge announced on Friday.

Bayern placed Flick in charge after Niko Kovac left the post in the wake of a 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt – its heaviest Bundesliga loss since April 2009 – on November 2.

The former Germany assistant coach led Bayern to a 2-0 Champions League victory over Olympiacos in his first match at the helm and followed it up with a 4-0 Klassiker crushing of Borussia Dortmund last weekend.

The performances earned Flick the confidence of Rummenigge, outgoing president Uli Hoeness and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Read: Pukki sparks party as Finland makes history by sealing Euro 2020 berth

"Uli, Hasan and I publicly announced after the Dortmund match Hansi would be our coach until further notice," Rummenigge said at Bayern's annual general meeting.

"[On Thursday] we decided that he will be coach at least until Christmas and possibly beyond. We trust Hansi Flick."

A host of candidates were linked with the position after Kovac departed.

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag ruled himself out of immediate contention, while former RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick reportedly turned down an approach from the Bavarian giants.

Pep Guardiola, Massimiliano Allegri and Jose Mourinho have all been touted as potential long-term targets, as was Arsene Wenger until being appointed FIFA's chief of global football development this week.

Hainer confirmed as new Bayern Munich president

Herbert Hainer has been confirmed as the new president of Bayern Munich.

The former Adidas CEO was nominated by Uli Hoeness as his successor in August when the former Bayern star announced he would be stepping down.

Hoeness was given a standing ovation at Bayern's annual general meeting on Friday, the final day of his presidency at the Allianz Arena.

The 67-year-old, who will continue in his role with the club's supervisory board until November 2023, has been associated with Bayern for 49 years.

Hoeness was a prominent player until injury forced him to retire at the age of 27, after which he took over as the club's general manager.

Also read: Sweden qualifies for Euro 2020

His presidency has brought about 21 major trophies, including the treble of 2012-13 and seven Bundesliga titles in a row.

He resigned in 2014 after being sentenced to three and a half years in prison for tax evasion but was re-elected unopposed in November 2016, nine months after his release.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge backed Hainer to be a worthy new president, and praised his own future successor as chief executive, Oliver Kahn, who is due to assume that role in 2022.

Speaking at the AGM, Rummenigge said: "I am sure that with these great personalities at the top, there is no need to worry about the future of Bayern."