Spain back on track with 4-0 thrashing of Georgia

Spain got back to winning ways as it thrashed Georgia 4-0 in its Group B World Cup qualifying meeting on Sunday.

Jose Gaya, Carlos Soler and Ferran Torres put the hosts in control with three first half strikes as it showed no hangover from a first World Cup qualifying defeat in 28 years last time out against Sweden.

Pablo Sarabia added another after the break as Luis Enrique's side cruised to three points.

"We came into this game following a defeat that hurt us a lot and we managed to bounce back," Torres said.

"A result like this spurs us on and it was important to keep a clean sheet because goal difference could be key at the business end."

Spain started brightly and deservedly took the lead on 14 minutes when Gaya's effort from the edge of the box deflected off Guram Kashia and wrongfooted Giorgi Loria in the visitor's goal.

Soler then made it two goals in as many caps with an emphatic finish soon after, before Gaya was denied a second through an offside flag just after the half hour.

ALSO READ | Germans find goal-scoring touch in 6-0 thrashing of Armenia

Torres did make it three just before the break after good work from Marcos Llorente down the right-hand side before Sarabia rounded off the scoring on 63 minutes as he finished off a lightning counter-attack.

Spain moves back top of the group with 10 points from five games, one ahead of Sweden which has two games in hand. The margin of victory also ensured it currently has a better goal difference than its group rivals.