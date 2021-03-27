Suele ruled out of World Cup qualifiers with thigh injury

Germany defender Niklas Suele will not play a part in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Romania and North Macedonia after suffering a thigh injury, the country's football association (DFB) said on Saturday.

A replacement was not named for Suele, and head coach Joachim Loew will have only 22 players at his disposal.

Suele was not in the squad that travelled to Bucharest where they take on Romania on Sunday, with the 25-year-old returning to his club Bayern Munich.

Germany are top of Group J after beating Iceland 3-0 in their first game on Thursday. They host North Macedonia on Wednesday in Duisburg.