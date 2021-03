Poland withdraws keeper Skorupski from squad after he tests COVID-19 positive

Poland withdrew Lukasz Skorupski from its World Cup qualifiers squad against Andorra and England after the goalkeeper tested positive for COVID-19, the country's football association said.

Skorupski, who plays for Italian Serie A club Bologna, reported symptoms on Thursday night and went into isolation on Friday after returning a positive result, with Poland calling up Karol Niemczycki as a replacement.

ALSO READ | Bosnia coach tests COVID-19 positive ahead of France clash

The 29-year-old is the second Polish player to test positive after Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich earlier this week.

Poland, who drew 3-3 with Hungary on Thursday, host Andorra on Sunday before taking on England at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.