Poland withdraws keeper Skorupski from squad after he tests COVID-19 positive Skorupski reported symptoms on Thursday night and went into isolation on Friday after returning a positive result. Reuters 27 March, 2021 20:00 IST Skorupski gains control of a ball during a Serie A fixture-AP Reuters 27 March, 2021 20:00 IST Poland withdrew Lukasz Skorupski from its World Cup qualifiers squad against Andorra and England after the goalkeeper tested positive for COVID-19, the country's football association said.Skorupski, who plays for Italian Serie A club Bologna, reported symptoms on Thursday night and went into isolation on Friday after returning a positive result, with Poland calling up Karol Niemczycki as a replacement.ALSO READ | Bosnia coach tests COVID-19 positive ahead of France clashThe 29-year-old is the second Polish player to test positive after Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich earlier this week.Poland, who drew 3-3 with Hungary on Thursday, host Andorra on Sunday before taking on England at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.