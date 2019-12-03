Football In pictures: Ballon d'Or 2019 winners, red carpet From Lionel Messi's sixth Ballon d'or and Megan Rapinoe's first to Kylian Mbappe's epic selfie, here is everything that happened during the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris. Team Sportstar Paris 03 December, 2019 05:06 IST Team Sportstar Paris 03 December, 2019 05:06 IST Lionel Messi beat Virgil Van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo to win his sixth Ballon d'Or. Photo: FC Barcelona (Twitter) 1/13 Megan Rapinoe won the Ballon d'Or Feminin, making her the second woman to win the award and the first American player to do so. Photo: AP 2/13 The Barcelona striker pipped Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, Ronaldo and 26 others to the crown. Messi had already beaten van Dijk to FIFA’s The Best title in September. Photo: Reuters 3/13 USWNT midfielder and World Cup hero Megan Rapinoe was not there to collect her award in person but made sure to convey her gratitude in a video message. Photo: Reuters 4/13 Matthijs de Ligt picked up the Kopa Trophy for best U-21 player for his role in former club Ajax's Champion's League campaign and his showing for the Dutch national team and Juventus. Photo: AFP 5/13 Alisson Becker was awarded the Yachine Trophy for the best men's goalkeeper. The Brazilian has been crucial to Liverpool's Champion's League campaign last season and to his country's victorious Copa America season, keeping five clean sheets and conceding only once through the tournament. Photo: AFP 6/13 Previous winners Luka Modric, Ada Hegerberg and Kylian Mbappe during the ceremony in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP 7/13 Didier Drogba finally fulfilled a 10-year-old debt to Kylian Mbappe by taking a selfie with PSG striker on the stage at the Ballon d'Or ceremony. Photo: AFP 8/13 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski was judged eighth in Ballon d'Or ranking after a stellar showing for Bayern Munich. Photo: AFP 9/13 CD Tacon and Sweden striker Kosovare Asllani seen on the red carpet of the Ballon d'Or awards in Paris. She was crucial to Sweden's World Cup campaign in France earlier this year. Photo: AFP 10/13 Power couple | Virgil Van Dijk and wife Rike Nooitgedagt make for the perfect picture on the red carpet of the Ballon d'Or awards in Paris on Monday. Van Dijk was ranked second, beating Cristiano Ronaldo in the award's placings. Photo: AFP 11/13 Ballon d'Or ambassador Didier Drogba and French-English TV presenter Sarah Heribert hosted the 2019 edition of the Ballon d'Or awards in Paris. Photo: AFP 12/13 Meanwhile, MIA Cristiano Ronaldo was in Milan, attending the Serie A gala, where he was awarded the MVP of the season Award for his showing at Juventus. Photo: Serie A 13/13