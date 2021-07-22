Football Football Back in the stands in Brazil: stadium hosts 7,000 fans About 7,000 Flamengo fans attended their team’s 4-1 win against Argentina’s Defensa y Justicia in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores round-of-16 match on Wednesday. AP RIO DE JANEIRO 22 July, 2021 10:13 IST Flamengo fans cheer during a Copa Libertadores round of 16 second leg football match against Defensa y Justicia. - AP AP RIO DE JANEIRO 22 July, 2021 10:13 IST About 7,000 Flamengo fans attended their team’s 4-1 win against Argentina’s Defensa y Justicia in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores round-of-16 match on Wednesday — the first club football match with spectators in the stands in Brazil since March of last year.Flamengo advanced 5-1 on aggregate at Brasilia. The original approval from Governor Ibaneis Rocha was for 18,000 fans to attend but slow sales and COVID-19 protocols hindered attendance.ALSO READ: Atletico Mineiro eliminates Boca as chaotic scenes sully Copa LibertadoresFlamengo fans in attendance needed to prove that they either were fully vaccinated for the last 15 days or had a negative COVID-19 test made two days prior.The Copa America decider at the Maracana Stadium on July 10, won 1-0 by Argentina over Brazil was attended by about 4,500 fans who had to be tested and accredited before being allowed into the stadium. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :