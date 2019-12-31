Football Football Maradona suggested Pochettino for Boca Juniors but club brings back Russo Miguel Angel Russo, 63, will lead Boca Juniors for a second time, having guided the Argentine powerhouse to Copa Libertadores glory in 2007. Sacha Pisani 31 December, 2019 11:48 IST Former Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino was Diego Maradona's first choice to replace Gustavo Alfaro at Boca Juniors. (File photo) - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 31 December, 2019 11:48 IST Boca Juniors has appointed former boss Miguel Angel Russo as head coach to replace Gustavo Alfaro.Alfaro stepped down earlier this month and club great Diego Maradona – currently in charge of Argentina's Superliga side Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata – suggested ex-Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino to take charge.However, Boca brought back Russo, who previously coached the Argentine powerhouse in 2007 and led the club to Copa Libertadores glory that year.READ : Mauricio Pochettino: I love Tottenham Hotspur, I love the club"I always had the illusion of returning to Boca again," Russo told reporters. "The previous coaches who were lucky enough to win the Copa Libertadores have returned. Boca brought back Russo, who previously coached the Argentine powerhouse in 2007 and led the club to Copa Libertadores glory that year. - Getty Images "I knew that some time I would return and that I never lost it. This is the moment and this is the opportunity.""Hopefully I can win the Copa Libertadores and celebrate in La Bombonera," he added.The 63-year-old Russo returns to Buenos Aires after spells with Peruvian side Alianza Lima and Paraguayan outfit Cerro Porteno in 2019.Russo guided Cerro Porteno to the Libertadores quarterfinal this year – its campaign ended by eventual runners-up River Plate.Heading into the New Year, Boca is second and a point behind leader Argentinos Juniors after 16 matches. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos