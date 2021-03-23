Frank Worthington dies at 72 following a long illness

Former England forward Frank Worthington died aged 72 following a long illness, his family said on Tuesday.

Worthington played for more than 20 clubs, including Huddersfield Town, Leicester City and Bolton Wanderers. He scored twice in eight appearances for England.

"It is with great sadness that the death is announced of football legend Frank Worthington who passed away last night," Worthington's family said in a statement.

READ | US Soccer council member removed after controversial speech

"Frank died peacefully in hospital in Huddersfield following a long illness."

Ex-England international Gary Lineker described Worthington as his "boyhood hero".

"A beautiful footballer, a maverick and a wonderful character who was so kind to this young apprentice when he joined the club."