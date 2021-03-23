Football Football Frank Worthington dies at 72 following a long illness Worthington played for more than 20 clubs, including Huddersfield Town, Leicester City and Bolton Wanderers. He scored twice in eight appearances for England. Reuters HUDDERSFIELD 23 March, 2021 17:00 IST England's forward Frank Worthington (white shirt) hooks the ball past Argentina's Roberto Perfumo in a friendly match in 1974. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES Reuters HUDDERSFIELD 23 March, 2021 17:00 IST Former England forward Frank Worthington died aged 72 following a long illness, his family said on Tuesday.Worthington played for more than 20 clubs, including Huddersfield Town, Leicester City and Bolton Wanderers. He scored twice in eight appearances for England."It is with great sadness that the death is announced of football legend Frank Worthington who passed away last night," Worthington's family said in a statement.READ | US Soccer council member removed after controversial speech "Frank died peacefully in hospital in Huddersfield following a long illness."Ex-England international Gary Lineker described Worthington as his "boyhood hero"."A beautiful footballer, a maverick and a wonderful character who was so kind to this young apprentice when he joined the club." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.