I-League: Gokulam Kerala, Churchill Brothers clinch all three points, Mohammedan Sporting loses

Gokulam Kerala FC beat RoundGlass Punjab FC by a solitary goal to start its championship leg campaign of the I-League on a successful note, at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday.

Ghanaian striker Dennis Antwi scored from a penalty early in the first half to help Gokulam Kerala pocket the full quota of points. With the top six sides of the first phase playing five matches each to decide the champion, the winning start gave Gokulam Kerala an early advantage.



Earlier, Fredsan Marshall’s goal in the added time helped Churchill Brothers record a 2-1 win over Real Kashmir FC in another championship leg match at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Luka Majcen took Churchill ahead in the first half before Lukman Adefemi found the target for Real Kashmir to cancel the advantage.

Marshall’s long-range effort finally fetched full points for Churchill. In another match at the Kalyani Stadium, Bidyasagar Singh scored a hat-trick to help TRAU FC blank Mohammedan Sporting 4-0. Phalguni Singh scored once to complete the tally for the Manipur club.