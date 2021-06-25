I-League: Gokulam signs Manipur footballer Krishnananda

Gokulam Kerala has signed midfielder Khungdongbam Krishananda Singh. The Manipuri player, who began his professional career at TRAU FC, has played in two I-League seasons.

He has three goals so far in the league. Interestingly, his maiden goal in the I-League was against Gokulam.

Krishnananda has played 24 matches for TRAU. “I am glad to be part of the current I-League team,” he said.

“The playing style of Gokulam was top-notch last season and I believe I can add strength to them. The club is very ambitious about its target and their philosophy aligns with mine. I am looking forward to winning more titles with the Kerala side.”

Gokulam’s president VC Praveen said the club had been tracking Krishnananda’s performance for the last two seasons. “We loved his versatility and his urge to attack,” he said. “He will strengthen our team for sure.”