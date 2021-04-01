Football Football Bonucci contracts coronavirus on Italy duty Bonucci is isolating at his home in Turin, the Italian club said. He was tested Thursday morning. PTI 01 April, 2021 20:07 IST Bonucci is the second Juventus player to contract the virus while on international duty -AP PTI 01 April, 2021 20:07 IST Juventus and Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday after returning from international duty.Bonucci is isolating at his home in Turin, the Italian club said. He was tested Thursday morning.ALSO READ | McKennie and Juventus teammates facing fines after partyFour members of the Italy staff tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.Bonucci is the second Juventus player to contract the virus while on international duty as fellow defender Merih Demiral tested positive when he was with the Turkish national team.Watch the highlights from Day 1 of the Sportstar Aces Awards here Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.