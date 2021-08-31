Juventus signs Everton striker Kean on two-year loan

Juventus signed Moise Kean on a two-year loan from Everton, the Serie A club said on Tuesday, as the Italian striker returns to the side where he made his professional debut.

Juventus said it agreed to pay a loan fee of seven million euros, with three million euros to be paid in the 2021-22 season and four million euros next season.

Kean, who came through Juve's youth system, made his senior debut in 2016 at the age of 16, becoming the club's youngest debutant and its second youngest scorer in Serie A.

"The 21-year-old returns to the club, where not only did he take his first steps in professional football, but where he grew up, as a boy and a player, within our youth sector," Juventus said in a statement.

Kean was the first player born in the 2000s to score a goal in Europe's top five leagues and has nine caps for Italy. He spent last season on loan at Paris St Germain.

Kean will fill the void in the squad left by Cristiano Ronaldo, who is moving to Manchester United for a second spell at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo ends a three-year spell at Juve, where he scored 101 goals in 133 appearances.

“Everyone has a shared emotion that does not need to be dusted off, because everyone will always remember what they felt in walking this stretch of road together,” Juventus said in a statement.

“Today that bond born on July 10, three years ago, has been dissolved, but what has been written will forever remain. It has been an incredible journey.”

(With inputs from AP)