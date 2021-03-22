Football Football Rashford could be fit for England duty, says Solskjaer Rashford missed Manchester United's 3-1 FA Cup loss to Leicester City on Sunday because of a foot problem. Reuters 22 March, 2021 18:40 IST The 23-year-old was included in Gareth Southgate's 26-man England squad last week- AP Reuters 22 March, 2021 18:40 IST Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford could be fit for England's 2022 World Cup qualifiers this month despite missing Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Leicester City due to injury, the club's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said."The doctor will speak to the English (Football Association) but I think he (Rashford) will travel and report for them," Solskjaer said. "Maybe he'll be fit for them."Rashford missed United's game at the King Power Stadium because of a foot problem as they were knocked out of the competition in a 3-1 loss to Brendan Rodgers' side.ALSO READ | Xabi Alonso set to take over at Gladbach, according to reportThe 23-year-old, who has 18 goals and 12 assists in 45 games in all competitions for United this season, was included in England coach Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad last week.England host San Marino on Thursday before playing away to Albania on Sunday and at home against Poland on March 31. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.