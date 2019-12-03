Photos What Lionel Messi said after each Ballon d'Or win What Lionel Messi said after each Ballon d'Or win Team Sportstar 03 December, 2019 19:20 IST Team Sportstar 03 December, 2019 19:20 IST "Honestly, I knew that I was among the favourites because Barcelona had a fruitful year in 2009," Messi told France Football. "But I didn't expect to win with such a margin. The Ballon d'Or is very important to me. All the players who won it were great players, and some great players never won it.” 1/6 "I would obviously like to share this with all of my team-mates because if it weren't for them, I wouldn't be up here accepting this award. There was so much talk beforehand of Andrés Iniesta or Xavi Hernández winning so I'm as surprised as anyone." 2/6 "I'm going to share this with Xavi,It's the fourth time we've been here in Zurich; it's a great pleasure to play alongside him. Xavi, you deserve the trophy just as much as me. Without you I wouldn't have won and I want to thank you for being such a good friend." 3/6 "I prefer to win titles than individual prizes or scoring goals. I am more concerned about being a good person than the best player in the world. I hope that when I retire, people remember me as a good guy." 4/6 "It's a very special moment for me, winning another Ballon d'Or after being in the audience watching Cristiano win the last two years. I want to thank all who voted for me and my team-mates who without none of this would be possible. It’s incredible this is my fifth. It’s much more than anything I’ve dreamed of as a kid." 5/6 "10 years ago I received my first Golden Ball in Paris. I remember that I came with my three brothers. I was 22 years old, it was unthinkable for me. Today, 10 years later, I have received the sixth, at a special time with my wife and three children. I always enjoy football. God is willing me to have several more years to continue enjoying it. The time of withdrawal is approaching and it is difficult because time goes by faster and faster." 6/6