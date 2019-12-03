What Lionel Messi said after each Ballon d'Or win

"10 years ago I received my first Golden Ball in Paris. I remember that I came with my three brothers. I was 22 years old, it was unthinkable for me. Today, 10 years later, I have received the sixth, at a special time with my wife and three children. I always enjoy football. God is willing me to have several more years to continue enjoying it. The time of withdrawal is approaching and it is difficult because time goes by faster and faster."

6/6