Leeds keeper Casilla slapped with eight-match ban for racial abuse

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been given an eight-match ban and a £60,000 fine for racially abusing Charlton Athletic's Jonathan Leko.

Casilla, 33, was accused of making racist insults towards Leko during Leeds' 1-0 Championship defeat at The Valley on September 28.

The FA has instructed him to attend an education course after an independent regulatory commission found him guilty.

An FA statement released on Friday read: "Kiko Casilla has been suspended for eight matches with immediate effect, fined £60,000 and must attend face-to-face education after a breach of FA Rule E3(2) was found proven by an independent Regulatory Commission.

"The Leeds United goalkeeper denied using abusive and/or insulting words, which were contrary to FA Rule E3(1) and constituted an 'Aggravated Breach', which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as they made reference to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin, towards a Charlton Athletic player during an EFL Championship fixture on Saturday, September 28, 2019."

The FA added the written reasons behind the punishment will be published next week.

Casilla strongly denied the allegations last autumn and was granted a personal hearing with the FA after submitting evidence in his defence.

The Spaniard, who moved to Elland Road from Real Madrid in 2018, has played in all 35 of Leeds' league games this season.

Marcelo Bielsa's side, which sits second in the Championship table, faces Hull City away on Saturday.

After missing that match, Casilla will sit out fixtures with Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City, Fulham, Luton Town, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Swansea City before being eligible to return against Barnsley on April 18.