Football rules body approves permanent use of five substitutes Football's rules body said that five substitutes would be permanently introduced for all top games and that an automatic offside detector is closer to being introduced for this year's World Cup. AFP 13 June, 2022 16:38 IST FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the substitute change followed "strong support from the entire football community". - AP AFP 13 June, 2022 16:38 IST Football's rules body on Monday said that five substitutes would be permanently introduced for all top games and that an automatic offside detector is closer to being introduced for this year's World Cup.FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the substitute change followed "strong support from the entire football community".RELATED | Premier League to allow five substitutions from next season He said after the annual meeting of the International Football Associations Board that experts would decide on whether semi-automatic offside detection would be used for the World Cup that starts November 21. Read more stories on Football.