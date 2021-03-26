Lazio avoids points deduction as prosecutors request fine and bans for COVID breaches

Serie A club Lazio avoided a Serie A points deduction after prosecutors requested a 200,000 euro fine and lengthy bans for club owner Claudio Lotito and two team doctors as punishment for COVID-19 protocol violations.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) prosecutor requested the fine, a suspension of 13 months and 10 days for Lotito and 16-month bans for doctors Fabio Rodia and Ivo Pulcini at a trial at the national federal court on Friday.

A FIGC investigation was opened on November 3 over potential violations of protocols regarding COVID-19 testing. The club’s training ground was inspected and swab test results were seized.

On February 16, the FIGC charged the club with “violations of federal regulations and a lack of observance of the health protocols in force” and referred Lazio, Lotito, Pulcini and Rodia to the national federal court.

Lazio denied wrongdoing and said in a statement: “We trust in sporting justice.”

Media reports had previously suggested that the club risked a points deduction or even relegation for breaching league protocols in October and November last year.

The FIGC’s list of violations included failing to promptly report positive cases to the local health authority, failing to stop three players from attending a training session after receiving positive tests and twice failing to enforce a mandatory 10-day isolation period on an asymptomatic player, who was subsequently involved in a Serie A game.