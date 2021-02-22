Serie A: Roma plays out 0-0 stalemate against Benevento

AS Roma was held to a 0-0 draw at Benevento in Serie A on Sunday, despite the home side having to play much of the second half with 10 men.

The visitor could not get going in the first half, creating very few openings, but their task appeared to have become easier when Benevento defender Kamil Glik was sent off for two bookable offences.

Other than substitute Edin Dzeko's late header that was cleared off the line, however, Roma did not do enough to earn all three points.

Roma stayed third on 44 points, but Paulo Fonseca's side will drop to fourth if Juventus beats Crotone on Monday. Benevento stayed 15th.