Serie A: Roma plays out 0-0 stalemate against Benevento Roma stays third on 44 points, but Paulo Fonseca's side will drop to fourth if Juventus beats Crotone on Monday. Reuters BENEVENTO 22 February, 2021 11:19 IST A slice of action from the match between AS Roma and Benevento on Sunday-AP Reuters BENEVENTO 22 February, 2021 11:19 IST AS Roma was held to a 0-0 draw at Benevento in Serie A on Sunday, despite the home side having to play much of the second half with 10 men.The visitor could not get going in the first half, creating very few openings, but their task appeared to have become easier when Benevento defender Kamil Glik was sent off for two bookable offences.ALSO READ | Serie A: Lazio enters top four with victory over SampdoriaOther than substitute Edin Dzeko's late header that was cleared off the line, however, Roma did not do enough to earn all three points.Roma stayed third on 44 points, but Paulo Fonseca's side will drop to fourth if Juventus beats Crotone on Monday. Benevento stayed 15th.