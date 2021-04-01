Football Football Spain struggling to find long-term replacement for Casillas Since Casillas left the international scene in 2016, a number of keepers have tried - and failed - to fill the gloves vacated by him. Reuters MADRID 01 April, 2021 17:46 IST Casillas was a shoo-in to play Spain in a 16-year international career in which he featured 167 times and won two Euros plus a World Cup-REUTERS Reuters MADRID 01 April, 2021 17:46 IST There was a time when Spain's starting lineup was goalkeeper Iker Casillas and 10 others.The former Real Madrid player was a shoo-in to play for his country in a 16-year international career in which he featured 167 times and won two European Championships plus a World Cup.However, since Casillas left the international scene in 2016, a number of keepers have tried - and failed - to fill the gloves vacated by 'Saint Iker'.With only one friendly planned before this year's European Championship, Spain is at a crossroads with their goalkeeping options and need to make a decision on style or substance.Incumbent Unai Simon of Athletic Bilbao has earned plaudits for his shot stopping but a lack of composure on the ball means he is ill-suited to Spain's possession-based style.Simon had usurped David de Gea - the likely viable alternative - as first choice after a number of error-strewn displays for his country by the Manchester United keeper culminated in a 1-0 defeat by Ukraine last October.ALSO READ | Luis Enrique missed start of Spain game after being stuck in liftDe Gea, who is far more comfortable in possession than Simon, has not played for Spain since - and his future at United looks uncertain following the emergence of Dean Henderson.Any thoughts coach Luis Enrique has of putting him back in the side could be undermined by a lack of action at club level.Kepa Arrizabalaga was earmarked as the long-term successor but his disastrous spell at Chelsea has seen his place in the Spain squad taken by Brighton & Hove Albion's Robert Sanchez. Untried at international level and playing for a side struggling in the Premier League, it seems implausible that Sanchez could be first choice for the Euros starting in June.However, the goalkeeping position is fast becoming a problem that Enrique needs to rectify if La Roja harbour hopes of glory. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.