Football

LGBTQ+ community reacts to alleged homophobic chants during Nottm Forest vs Chelsea, investigation underway

“The club are aware of reports concerning chants aimed at Chelsea supporters from a minority of fans this evening and do not condone any type of discriminatory or offensive behaviour,” Forest said in a statement.

Reuters
02 January, 2023 11:27 IST
02 January, 2023 11:27 IST
“From all genuine NFFC fans, please accept our apologies,” LGBTQ Trickies said.

“From all genuine NFFC fans, please accept our apologies,” LGBTQ Trickies said. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

“The club are aware of reports concerning chants aimed at Chelsea supporters from a minority of fans this evening and do not condone any type of discriminatory or offensive behaviour,” Forest said in a statement.

Nottingham Forest said they are investigating allegations of homophobic chanting directed at Chelsea supporters during Sunday’s 1-1 draw in the Premier League at City Ground.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs CHELSEA - Report

“The club are aware of reports concerning chants aimed at Chelsea supporters from a minority of fans this evening and do not condone any type of discriminatory or offensive behaviour,” Forest said in a statement.

“The matter will be fully investigated.”

Forest’s LGBTQ supporters group said they were “embarrassed and ashamed”.

“From all genuine NFFC fans, please accept our apologies,” LGBTQ Trickies said.

“We’re tired of trying to explain to the uneducated why the chant is wrong on all levels, we’re not tired of fighting for equality and inclusion.”

Chelsea Pride, the London club’s LGBTQ supporters group, described the chanting as a “hate crime”.

Fans urge Nottingham management, FA to take action:

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us