Football Football Former Argentina coach Bilardo tests positive for coronavirus Bilardo, who tested positive for coronavirus, coached a team led by Diego Maradona to the World Cup in Mexico in 1986. Reuters SAO PAULO 27 June, 2020 10:11 IST Carlos Bilardo (L), Diego Maradona and Julio Grondona during a news conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (File Photo) - GETTY IMAGES Reuters SAO PAULO 27 June, 2020 10:11 IST Carlos Bilardo, the man who coached Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, a source close to his family told Reuters on Friday.“They carried out a test and it was positive, although he has not shown symptoms and he is good,” said the source.His former club Estudiantes tweeted in support of Bilardo, their 82-year old former player and manager, who has been living in a nursing home in Buenos Aires since 2018. All you need to know about sports during COVID-19 He coached a team led by Diego Maradona to the World Cup in Mexico in 1986 and the final four years later and also won three Copa Libertadores titles as a player with Estudiantes between 1968 and 1970.Argentina has reported 1,184 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to Health Ministry numbers. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos