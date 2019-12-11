Football Football Jorge Sampaoli steps down as Santos coach Palmeiras is reportedly already in talks with former Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli, who has left his head coach post at Brazilian club Santos. Joe Wright 11 December, 2019 15:38 IST Jorge Sampaoli is linked with Arsenal and Palmeiras. - Getty Images Joe Wright 11 December, 2019 15:38 IST Jorge Sampaoli has stepped down as head coach of Santos, the Brazilian club have confirmed.Santos said in a statement that Sampaoli, whose contract was due to expire at the end of 2020, tendered his resignation at a meeting on Monday.The former Argentina and Sevilla boss took charge last December and secured a second-place finish in the 2019 Brasileirao, 16 points behind champion Flamengo.The 59-year-old has been speculatively linked with the vacant head coach position at Arsenal but reports in Brazil say he has already entered talks with Palmeiras, which finished third in the table.Racing is also said to be interested in Sampaoli, who won the Copa America with Chile in 2015. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos