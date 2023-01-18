Former Barcelona striker Suarez finds joy elsewhere; scores a hattrick on Gremio debut

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez had a dream debut for Gremio when he grabbed a first-half hat-trick to help his new Brazilian club win the Recopa Gaucha Super Cup on Tuesday.

Suarez, who joined Gremio on a free transfer after leaving Uruguayan side Nacional, scored three goals inside 37 minutes as they beat Sao Luiz 4-1 in the curtain-raiser for the new season.

The goals included a lob over the goalkeeper and a stinging volley as Gremio scored all four goals in the first half.

It was the first time since December 2013 that the 35-year-old had scored a first-half hat-trick after he netted three for Liverpool against Norwich in the Premier League.

Suarez, who also played for Ajax Amsterdam, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, bid farewell to Nacional in October after helping his boyhood club win the Uruguayan championship.

Gremio will play in Brazil’s Serie A this season after earning promotion last year.