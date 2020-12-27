Football Football Former Dundee United manager McLean dies aged 83 Jim McLean led the club to Scottish League Cup titles in 1979-80 and 1980-81 while also leading Dundee over Barcelona and Gladbach on the way to the 1987 UEFA Cup final Reuters 27 December, 2020 14:41 IST McLean led the club to Scottish League Cup titles in 1979-80 and 1980-81, and a league triumph in 1983, but it was on the European stage where United made the biggest impact. - TWITTER Reuters 27 December, 2020 14:41 IST Former Dundee United manager Jim McLean, who masterminded victories over Barcelona and Borussia Moenchengladbach on the way to the 1987 UEFA Cup final, has died at the age of 83, the Scottish Premiership side said in a statement.McLean guided United to its only Scottish top flight title in 1983 and helped the club challenge the dominance of Glasgow sides Celtic and Rangers, a feat he described as "a corner shop taking on Marks and Spencer"."An integral part of our history and rise to the forefront of European football, Jim was simply a titan of Dundee United folklore, cherished by the United family the world over. He will be sorely missed by us all," United said.READ | Messi says 'lucky' to have worked under Guardiola McLean led the club to Scottish League Cup titles in 1979-80 and 1980-81, and a league triumph in 1983, but it was on the European stage where United made the biggest impact.After reaching the semi-finals of the European Cup in 1984, where it lost 3-2 to AS Roma over two legs, United shouldered aside Barcelona and Borussia Moenchengladbach before losing 2-1 on aggregate to IFK Gothenburg in the UEFA Cup final three years later.McLean spent 22 years as United manager before retiring in 1993. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos