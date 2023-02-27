Football

Jurgen Klinsmann named new South Korea coach

AFP
Seoul 27 February, 2023 14:46 IST
USA head coach Jurgen Klinsmann looks on during a friendly against Venezuela at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on January 21, 2012.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Klinsmann led Germany to third place in the 2006 World Cup on home soil, before taking over at Bayern and then the United States.

Jurgen Klinsmann, who won the World Cup as a player and led Germany to the semifinals as a coach, has been appointed head coach of South Korea, the country’s football body said Monday.

“The contract term with Klinsmann is from March to 2026,” the Korea Football Association said in a statement, adding that the German will arrive in Seoul next week and begin his tenure during a friendly against Colombia on March 24.

Klinsmann had a long and decorated career as a striker, playing for Inter Milan, Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

He scored 47 goals in 108 appearances for Germany.

In 2004, Klinsmann succeeded former strike partner Rudi Voeller as coach of the German national team, his first position in management.

He led Germany to third place in the 2006 World Cup on home soil, before taking over at Bayern and then the United States.

He was most recently at Hertha Berlin, where he quit after 10 weeks.

The 58-year-old succeeds Paulo Bento, who took the Koreans to the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar, where they were beaten 4-1 by Brazil.

