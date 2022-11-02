Football

Former Kerala football captain M.O. Jose passes away

Jose, a defender, had led Kerala in the 1972 Santosh Trophy and had also played in the 1968 and 1973 editions of the National championship.

Stan Rayan
02 November, 2022 19:57 IST
02 November, 2022 19:57 IST
Jose was 77 and had been ailing for some time. He is survived by his wife Rosily and children Antony and Manju.

Jose was 77 and had been ailing for some time. He is survived by his wife Rosily and children Antony and Manju. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jose, a defender, had led Kerala in the 1972 Santosh Trophy and had also played in the 1968 and 1973 editions of the National championship.

 Former Kerala football captain M.O. Jose, a former youth international, passed away in a hospital here on Wednesday. He was 77 and had been ailing for some time. He is survived by his wife Rosily and children Antony and Manju.

Jose, a defender, had led Kerala in the 1972 Santosh Trophy and had also played in the 1968 and 1973 editions of the National championship. Kerala won its maiden Santosh Trophy in 1973 in Ernakulam but Jose played just one match in that edition, in a 1-1 draw against Delhi. He suffered an injury and never played the National championship again.

“He was a tough defender, an intelligent player,” said former international C.C. Jacob who had played alongside Jose.

Jose, who hails from Chalakudy, was a product of Irinjalakuda’s Christ College and had started his career with Challengers (Chalakudy). He played the junior Nationals in 1965 and in 1968 played in the Asian youth championship in Seoul.

He was employed with the FACT in Ernakulam and retired as administration manager, corporate office. The funeral will be held at St. Mary’s Church, Chalakudy, at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

ATKMB v EBFC: We were punished - Head coach Stephen Constantine after East Bengal Derby loss

WATCH: Boumous celebrates Kolkata derby goal with fans at Salt Lake Stadium, ATKMB 2-0 EBFC Highlights

ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando: Focus now on ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us