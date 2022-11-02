Former Kerala football captain M.O. Jose passes away

Former Kerala football captain M.O. Jose, a former youth international, passed away in a hospital here on Wednesday. He was 77 and had been ailing for some time. He is survived by his wife Rosily and children Antony and Manju.

Jose, a defender, had led Kerala in the 1972 Santosh Trophy and had also played in the 1968 and 1973 editions of the National championship. Kerala won its maiden Santosh Trophy in 1973 in Ernakulam but Jose played just one match in that edition, in a 1-1 draw against Delhi. He suffered an injury and never played the National championship again.

“He was a tough defender, an intelligent player,” said former international C.C. Jacob who had played alongside Jose.

Jose, who hails from Chalakudy, was a product of Irinjalakuda’s Christ College and had started his career with Challengers (Chalakudy). He played the junior Nationals in 1965 and in 1968 played in the Asian youth championship in Seoul.

He was employed with the FACT in Ernakulam and retired as administration manager, corporate office. The funeral will be held at St. Mary’s Church, Chalakudy, at 3 p.m. on Thursday.