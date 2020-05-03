Former Leipzig boss Rangnick confirms Milan interest

Ralf Rangnick has confirmed interest from Serie A giants Milan but revealed "a lot would have to come together" for him to consider a coaching comeback.

The former Stuttgart, Schalke and RB Leipzig boss is now head of sport and development for Red Bull, the group which owns Leipzig.

He has been linked for several months with the Milan top job and has previously spoken of "loose enquiries" from San Siro chiefs.

Stefano Pioli has yet to full convince at Milan since signing a two-year contract to coach the team last October, which has fuelled the Rangnick talk.

"There has been an interest," Rangnick said. "But with the coronavirus there have been other things to consider besides thinking whether Rangnick is the right man for them - and Milan something for me."

Speaking to German newspaper Mitteldeutsche Zeitung, the 61-year-old Rangnick addressed the issue of whether he had a future in coaching.

And he indicated he would only take another job on his terms, insisting he would need his voice to be heard.

"That would depend on the club in question. But that's all hypothetical," he said.

"I've been living in Leipzig for six years, I feel extremely comfortable here and I can very well imagine staying here longer. A lot would have to come together to think about something else."

Rangnick also commented on the talk surrounding Leipzig striker Timo Werner saying the German is not irreplaceable and predicted Leipzig would be able to cope without him.

Liverpool is among the clubs which has been linked with the in-demand 24-year-old, who indicated in recent days that he would rather move abroad than join potential suitor Bayern Munich.

"I know his family and that of his girlfriend and his agent very well," Rangnick said.

"He has continued to develop, especially in terms of his strike rate, and could take another leap under [Leipzig coach] Julian Nagelsmann and his colleagues. I would be happy if he stayed."

Speaking to German newspaper Mitteldeutsche Zeitung, Rangnick added: "In my opinion, RB Leipzig are so well positioned that he can be replaced.

"Timo will carefully consider whether he has the opportunity to play as regularly as is the case here at another club.