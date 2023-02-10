Football

Former Man Utd star Evra fined for homophobic PSG slur

Former France captain and Manchester United defender Patrice Evra was fined 1,000 euros by a Paris court on Thursday over “homophobic insults” aimed at Paris Saint-Germain in 2019.

AFP
10 February, 2023 12:39 IST
10 February, 2023 12:39 IST
FILE PHOTO: Patrice Evra in action.

FILE PHOTO: Patrice Evra in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former France captain and Manchester United defender Patrice Evra was fined 1,000 euros by a Paris court on Thursday over “homophobic insults” aimed at Paris Saint-Germain in 2019.

Former France captain and Manchester United defender Patrice Evra was fined 1,000 euros by a Paris court on Thursday over “homophobic insults” aimed at Paris Saint-Germain in 2019.

His outburst came in the aftermath of PSG losing to Manchester United in the Champions League, and a clip of the incident posted by a third party went viral on social media.

Also Read
Man United, Palace charged by FA for ‘mass confrontation’

“Paris, you are queers... Here are the real men doing the talking,” Evra says in the film.

Evra made a public apology at the time.

But a complaint of public insults of a homophobic nature was lodged by two groups.

“The words of Patrice Evra, which contrasted ‘queers’ with ‘real men’, show a homophobia commonplace in the world of football,” a lawyer for one of the groups said.

Evra accepted the decision of the court on Thursday.

“The decision puts an end to an exaggerated controversy,” said his lawyer Jerome Boursican.

“Patrice Evra has spoken out actively against homophobia and reaffirmed his fight against all forms of discrimination”.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us