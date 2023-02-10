Former Man Utd star Evra fined for homophobic PSG slur

Former France captain and Manchester United defender Patrice Evra was fined 1,000 euros by a Paris court on Thursday over “homophobic insults” aimed at Paris Saint-Germain in 2019.

His outburst came in the aftermath of PSG losing to Manchester United in the Champions League, and a clip of the incident posted by a third party went viral on social media.

“Paris, you are queers... Here are the real men doing the talking,” Evra says in the film.

Evra made a public apology at the time.

But a complaint of public insults of a homophobic nature was lodged by two groups.

“The words of Patrice Evra, which contrasted ‘queers’ with ‘real men’, show a homophobia commonplace in the world of football,” a lawyer for one of the groups said.

Evra accepted the decision of the court on Thursday.

“The decision puts an end to an exaggerated controversy,” said his lawyer Jerome Boursican.

“Patrice Evra has spoken out actively against homophobia and reaffirmed his fight against all forms of discrimination”.