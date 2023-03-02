Football

Former Olympian Crooks named acting Canada FA president

Crooks, 60, is the first woman and person of colour to lead Canada FA after serving as vice president for two years. She will take over from Nick Bontis, who resigned on Monday.

Reuters
02 March, 2023 13:24 IST
FILE PHOTO: Charmaine Crooks speaks at the Host Cities Summit at the Faimont Hotel on November 19, 2015.

FILE PHOTO: Charmaine Crooks speaks at the Host Cities Summit at the Faimont Hotel on November 19, 2015. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former Olympic athlete Charmaine Crooks was named acting president of Canada FA on Wednesday as the embattled governing body looks to navigate a labour dispute with its men’s and women’s national teams.

The Canadian women’s team, the reigning Olympic champion, recently escalated its protest over pay equity issues when they wore purple shirts that read “Enough is enough” ahead of its opening match of the SheBelievesCup in February.

“The job ahead for our organisations, our sport, and for the players who wear our Canadian jersey, is as important to me as any race I’ve competed in,” Crooks said in a statement.

“I know and understand the calls to get this right, and I am certain that we will be able to deliver real progress for our national teams all the way on down to our grassroots.”

Crooks competed in five Olympics and won a silver medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Games as a member of the women’s 4x400 metres relay team.

Kelly Brown, a member of Canada FA’s board of directors, was named acting vice president.

