Former Real Madrid coach Zidane says he needs ‘a project’

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says it’s time for him to find “a new project”.

AFP
17 February, 2023 19:05 IST
Former footballer Zinedine Zidane in action.

Former footballer Zinedine Zidane in action. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says it’s time for him to find “a new project”.

The 50-year-old, out of work since 2021, had been thought to be in line to take over as France coach after the Qatar World Cup, only for Didier Deschamps to extend his stay.

“I’d like to get into something, to have a project. These days I’m free, but I’m not sure for how long, things can change quickly,” said the man who won the World Cup in 1998 with France and later led Real Madrid to three Champions League titles.

“I need something to keep me busy,” added Zidane who was talking at Alpine Formula One team’s season launch in London. Alpine have named him as their equal opportunities ambassador.

With no definite plans Zidane’s name has inevitably been linked with a number of roles, including as coach of Brazil or at Paris Saint-Germain where current manager Christophe Galtier’s future has been questioned after a series of poor results.

