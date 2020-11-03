Football Football Four positive in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests The Premier League said on Monday that four people have returned positive results in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week. Reuters 03 November, 2020 09:15 IST A total of 48 people have tested positive for the virus in nine rounds of testing since the new league campaign began in September. - Getty Images Reuters 03 November, 2020 09:15 IST The Premier League said on Monday that four people have returned positive results in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week.The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus would now self-isolate for 10 days."The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday, October 26 and Sunday, November 1, 1,446 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19," the league said in a statement. "Of these, there were four new positive tests."READ | Maradona taken to hospital due to poor health: Reports A total of 48 people have tested positive for the virus in nine rounds of testing since the new league campaign began in September.The UK government has allowed Premier League football and other elite sports to continue without spectators during the four-week lockdown from Thursday.There have been more than a million COVID-19 infections and over 46,000 deaths in the UK, according to a Reuters tally. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos