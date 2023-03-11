Football

Four Real Betis fans arrested after violence at Manchester United game

During the match, in which flares and other objects were thrown into the stands, a policeman was injured when a person from the away section threw a pyrotechnic device.

Reuters
MANCHESTER 11 March, 2023 09:16 IST
FILE PHOTO: Police controlling the crowd following the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg one match between Manchester United and Real Betis at Old Trafford on March 9, 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Police controlling the crowd following the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg one match between Manchester United and Real Betis at Old Trafford on March 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Four Real Betis fans were arrested at Old Trafford on Thursday for disorderly conduct at their team’s Europa League last-16 game against Manchester United, local police said on Friday.

“Four Real Betis supporters were arrested for violent disorder, assault, possession of flares inside the stadium and possession of a controlled drug,” Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

“GMP are working closely with Manchester United, the UK Football Policing Unit, Real Betis, UEFA and colleagues from the Spanish Police to identify those involved in an ongoing post-match investigation,” said Jamie Collins, chief inspector for the fixture.

Manchester Police added that two of the Betis fans arrested remain in police custody for questioning.

United won the first leg 4-1. The return fixture is scheduled for Thursday.

