France defender Raphael Varane’s injury ‘less serious than thought’

Varane, 29, left the pitch in tears with a leg injury during United's 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Saturday after falling awkwardly in a challenge with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

PARIS 23 October, 2022 20:32 IST
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United defender Raphael Varane holds a ball during an English Premier League match against Newcastle at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on October 16, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Manchester United defender Raphael Varane holds a ball during an English Premier League match against Newcastle at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on October 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Varane, 29, left the pitch in tears with a leg injury during United's 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Saturday after falling awkwardly in a challenge with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Manchester United’s French defender Raphael Varane is less seriously injured than feared and still hopes to make the FIFA World Cup, a source close to the player told AFP on Sunday.

Varane, 29, left the pitch in tears with a leg injury during United's 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Saturday after falling awkwardly in a challenge with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

There were fears the injury could rule him out of the World Cup which kicks off in Qatar on November 20 but the source said a scan on Sunday had been "relatively positive".

It showed Varane has a small hamstring tear but it is "less serious than feared" and he can "still have hope" of going to Qatar, the source said.

Varane, who has suffered several long-term injury absences during his career, is expected to be out for between three and four weeks, according to reports in France.

France coach Didier Deschamps, who will name his squad on November 9, is heading into his defence of the World Cup with a host of injury concerns.

N'Golo Kante, Chelsea's defensive midfielder who was a key part of France's success four years ago, will definitely miss the tournament with a hamstring injury.

Paul Pogba is a doubt as he is still recovering from knee surgery and AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, the backup to first choice Hugo Lloris, could be ruled out with a calf injury.

France's first World Cup group game is against Australia on November 22 before they face Denmark on November 26 and then Tunisia four days later.

