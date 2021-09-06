Former France defender Adams dies after almost 40 years in coma

Former France defender Jean-Pierre Adams has died aged 73 after almost 40 years in a coma, his former club Nimes announced on Monday.

Adams, who made 22 international appearances in the 1970s, slipped into a coma after a mistake by his anaesthetist during a routine knee surgery in 1982.

Born in Dakar in 1948, he was one of the first men born in West Africa to play for France.

His centre-back partnership with Marius Tresor for France was nicknamed "the black guard".

"We learned this morning of the death of Jean-Pierre Adams," Nimes wrote on Twitter, extending their "sincere condolences to his family".

Adams also played for Nice and Paris Saint-Germain.