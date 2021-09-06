Football Football Former France defender Adams dies after almost 40 years in coma Adams, who made 22 international appearances in the 1970s, slipped into a coma after a mistake by his anaesthetist during a routine knee surgery in 1982. AFP MARSEILLE, FRANCE 06 September, 2021 16:53 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Adams was one of the first men born in West Africa to play for France. - GETTY IMAGES AFP MARSEILLE, FRANCE 06 September, 2021 16:53 IST Former France defender Jean-Pierre Adams has died aged 73 after almost 40 years in a coma, his former club Nimes announced on Monday.Adams, who made 22 international appearances in the 1970s, slipped into a coma after a mistake by his anaesthetist during a routine knee surgery in 1982.READ: Spain back on track with 4-0 thrashing of GeorgiaBorn in Dakar in 1948, he was one of the first men born in West Africa to play for France.His centre-back partnership with Marius Tresor for France was nicknamed "the black guard"."We learned this morning of the death of Jean-Pierre Adams," Nimes wrote on Twitter, extending their "sincere condolences to his family". Nous avons appris ce matin la disparition de Jean-Pierre Adams.Il avait porté les couleurs du Nîmes Olympique à 84 reprises et formait avec Marius Trésor "la garde noire" en Équipe de France.Le Club présente ses plus sincères condoléances à ses proches et à sa famille. pic.twitter.com/jt5AqinXDg— Nîmes Olympique (@nimesolympique) September 6, 2021 Adams also played for Nice and Paris Saint-Germain. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :