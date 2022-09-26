Football

France U-18 match abandoned after it has four sent off against Poland

France and Poland were drawing 2-2 - a result that would have guaranteed France victory in the tournament - after 27 minutes following a frantic start, before the host lost the plot after the break.

Reuters
26 September, 2022 07:42 IST
26 September, 2022 07:42 IST
Ilyes Housni was the first to see red, in the 55th minute, before Jeanuel Belocian was also sent off six minutes later.

Ilyes Housni was the first to see red, in the 55th minute, before Jeanuel Belocian was also sent off six minutes later. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

France and Poland were drawing 2-2 - a result that would have guaranteed France victory in the tournament - after 27 minutes following a frantic start, before the host lost the plot after the break.

An Under-18 international between France and Poland was abandoned with 13 minutes remaining when the French were reduced to seven players after they picked up four red cards at the Limoges tournament on Sunday.

France and Poland were drawing 2-2 - a result that would have guaranteed France victory in the tournament - after 27 minutes following a frantic start, before the host lost the plot after the break.

Ilyes Housni was the first to see red, in the 55th minute, before Jeanuel Belocian was also sent off six minutes later.

Poland took a 3-2 lead in the 70th minute and two minutes later France's Yoni Gomis was sent back to the dressing room for a second yellow card.

Darnell Bile capped an infamous performance with an ugly tackle followed by a headbutt that earned him France's fourth red card and led the referee to bring a premature end to the contest.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us