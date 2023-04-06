Football

Lampard accepts Chelsea interim coaching role: Report

Lampard will return to familiar surroundings at Stamford Bridge, where he was adored by Chelsea fans during a trophy-laden 13 years as a player before a much less successful spell as manager from 2019-2021.

Reuters
06 April, 2023 07:31 IST
06 April, 2023 07:31 IST
Frank Lampard, Chelsea’s all-time top scorer with 211 goals, was sacked in January 2021 after 84 matches in charge.

Frank Lampard, Chelsea’s all-time top scorer with 211 goals, was sacked in January 2021 after 84 matches in charge. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Lampard will return to familiar surroundings at Stamford Bridge, where he was adored by Chelsea fans during a trophy-laden 13 years as a player before a much less successful spell as manager from 2019-2021.

Frank Lampard has agreed to take over as Chelsea’s interim manager, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, as club owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali continue their search for a candidate to replace Graham Potter.

Potter was dismissed on Sunday after a string of poor results left the team 11th in the Premier League. Bruno Saltor, who was part of the coaching set up under Potter, took over for Tuesday’s 0-0 home draw with Liverpool.

Also Read
Rashford fires Man United into top four with 1-0 win over Brentford

Lampard, who was coach of Everton until January, will return to familiar surroundings at Stamford Bridge, where he was adored by Chelsea fans as the heart and soul of the club’s midfield during a trophy-laden 13 years as a player - before a much less successful spell as manager from 2019-2021.

The 44-year-old, Chelsea’s all-time top scorer with 211 goals, was sacked in January 2021 after 84 matches in charge.

The former England international will be tasked with getting as much as he can out of what remains of Chelsea’s season after it spent almost 300 million pounds in the January transfer window.

Securing Champions League qualification for next season appears to be an uphill task for the London club, who is 14 points off the top-four with nine games left.

Also Read | Real Madrid advances to Copa del Rey final with 4-0 win over Barcelona

Its hopes of winning a third Champions League title remain alive, however, with a quarter-final tie against Real Madrid to be played this month.

Chelsea’s managerial position has been the subject of much speculation, with Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique among the names linked to the job.

Former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has travelled to London to hold talks with Chelsea, local media reported.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us