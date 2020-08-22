Football Football Freddie Ljungberg leaves Arsenal's coaching set-up Freddie Ljungberg, who was part of the 2003-04 Invincibles team, had been back at Arsenal for two years and was currently assistant to head coach Mikel Arteta. Reuters 22 August, 2020 21:27 IST Freddie Ljungberg has left Arsenal's coaching set-up to pursue new managerial opportunities (File Photo). - Getty Images Reuters 22 August, 2020 21:27 IST Former Arsenal midfielder Freddie Ljungberg has left the club's coaching set-up to pursue new opportunities, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.Swede Ljungberg, part of the Invincibles side that won the Premier League in 2003-04, had been back at Arsenal for two years and was currently assistant to head coach Mikel Arteta.Ljungberg had a brief spell as caretaker manager last season after the sacking of Unai Emery in late November.“I have decided to leave my first-team assistant coaching role at Arsenal to progress my management experience,” Ljungberg told the club's website.READ | Extra security measures in Paris ahead of PSG's big Champions League final “I have been involved with this club on and off since 1998 and am grateful for all the opportunities they have given me both as a player and as a coach.“I wish Mikel and all the team every success for the season ahead. Thanks also to the fans for their constant support and for always being by my side.”Technical director Edu said he was sad to see Ljungberg leave. “We know he has had various opportunities over the last 12 months and stuck to the job at Arsenal. Now he has the opportunity to consider other options, and it makes sense for his career at this time,” he said.Ljungberg's departure adds to the shake-up at Arsenal following the departure of head of football Raul Sanllehi who was replaced by Vinai Venkatesham.Edu and head coach Arteta now head up the club's footballing and recruitment policy with Venkatesham adapting his former role as managing director to act as a link to American owners Stan and Josh Kroenke. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos