Freddie Ljungberg leaves Arsenal's coaching set-up

Former Arsenal midfielder Freddie Ljungberg has left the club's coaching set-up to pursue new opportunities, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

Swede Ljungberg, part of the Invincibles side that won the Premier League in 2003-04, had been back at Arsenal for two years and was currently assistant to head coach Mikel Arteta.

Ljungberg had a brief spell as caretaker manager last season after the sacking of Unai Emery in late November.

“I have decided to leave my first-team assistant coaching role at Arsenal to progress my management experience,” Ljungberg told the club's website.

READ | Extra security measures in Paris ahead of PSG's big Champions League final

“I have been involved with this club on and off since 1998 and am grateful for all the opportunities they have given me both as a player and as a coach.

“I wish Mikel and all the team every success for the season ahead. Thanks also to the fans for their constant support and for always being by my side.”

Technical director Edu said he was sad to see Ljungberg leave.

“We know he has had various opportunities over the last 12 months and stuck to the job at Arsenal. Now he has the opportunity to consider other options, and it makes sense for his career at this time,” he said.

Ljungberg's departure adds to the shake-up at Arsenal following the departure of head of football Raul Sanllehi who was replaced by Vinai Venkatesham.

Edu and head coach Arteta now head up the club's footballing and recruitment policy with Venkatesham adapting his former role as managing director to act as a link to American owners Stan and Josh Kroenke.