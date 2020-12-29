Free agent Wilshere returns to Bournemouth to work on fitness

Former West Ham United midfielder and free agent Jack Wilshere is training with Bournemouth to maintain his fitness levels, the second-tier Championship club said on Tuesday.

Wilshere had his contract at West Ham terminated during the close season after two years with the London side.

The 28-year-old joined West Ham from Arsenal on a three-year deal in 2018, hoping to resurrect his injury-plagued career but played only 19 times in all competitions as groin and ankle injuries limited his game time.

Wilshere made 28 appearances for Bournemouth when he was loaned to the south coast club in the 2016-17 season.

The former England international, who last played for his country at the 2016 European Championship, made 197 appearances for Arsenal and won the FA Cup twice.