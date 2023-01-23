Football

French Cup holder Nantes needs penalties to make round of 16

After the game finished 0-0, coach Antoine Kombouaré’s team held its nerve to win the shootout 4-2 on Sunday.

Paris 23 January, 2023 09:55 IST
Nantes players celebrate after their round of 32 win over Thaon on January 22, 2023.

Nantes players celebrate after their round of 32 win over Thaon on January 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

French Cup holder Nantes needed penalty kicks to win at fifth-tier Thaon and reach the round of 16.

All the top-tier teams advanced.

Lens is in second place in the league and showed why with a comprehensive 3-1 win at Brest in an all-first division match. Forward Wesley Saïd, defender Facundo Medina and midfielder Adrien Thomasson — a new signing from Strasbourg — all scored for Lens.

Veteran Algeria striker Islam Slimani scored for Brest.

Six-time cup winner Lille beat second-tier Pau 2-0, with English midfielder Angel Gomes netting the second goal minutes after coming on with a fine strike from 25 meters in the 79th minute.

Auxerre is in 19th place in the first division but enjoyed a much-needed 4-0 win at second-tier Niort, with midfielder Gaëtan Perrin grabbing two goals.

On Monday, record 14-time winner Paris Saint-Germain is at amateur side Pays de Cassel in Lens.

PSG was allowed to move the game back after playing an exhibition match in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Coach Christophe Galtier stuck to his word to field a strong team and included World Cup top scorer Kylian Mbappé and Neymar in his squad.

But he rested World Cup winner Lionel Messi.

