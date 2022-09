French Football Federation to review image rights agreement after Mbappe snub

The French Football Federation said it will review its agreement on players’ image rights following media reports that striker Kylian Mbappe had refused to take part in sponsor activities.

ESPN reported that Mbappe refused to participate in a team photo and sponsor activities scheduled for Tuesday because he does not want to endorse some brands, including fast food chains and betting companies, that are under contract with the national team.

“I have decided to not take part in the photo shoot after the French federation’s refusal to change the image rights agreement with the players,” Mbappe said in a statement, according to ESPN.

The French federation said on Twitter on Monday that it held discussions with the team’s executives, the president, the coach and a marketing manager.

“... The French Football Federation undertakes to review, as soon as possible, the image rights agreement between it and its selected players,” the statement added.

“The FFF is looking forward to working on the outlines of a new agreement that will allow it to secure its interests while taking into account the legitimate concerns and convictions unanimously expressed by its players.”

France hosts Austria in the Nations League on Thursday and plays at Denmark three days later.