French parliament bans matches on May 5 in memory of stadium disaster On May 5, 1992, a stand at Bastia's Furiani collapsed before a French Cup semifinal against Olympique de Marseille, killing 18 and injuring more than 2,300. Reuters 14 October, 2021 19:53 IST The French Parliament definitively adopted on October 14, 2021, by a vote of the Senate, a bill which provides that no professional football match will be played on May 5 in France, in tribute to the victims of the Furiani stadium disaster, which had killed 19 on May 5, 1992. - AFP Reuters 14 October, 2021 19:53 IST The French parliament passed a law banning professional football matches from taking place in France on May 5 in memory of the victims of the Furiani stadium disaster in Corsica in 1992.On May 5, 1992, a stand at Bastia's Furiani collapsed before a French Cup semifinal against Olympique de Marseille, killing 18 and injuring more than 2,300. French football league opposes plans for biennial World Cup French league to take six-week break for 2022 World Cup The ban had previously met opposition from the French League and the French federation.The law, which had been voted on by the National Assembly last year, has been adopted after the Senate voted in favour on Thursday.The law covers matches in Ligue 1, Ligue 2, the French Cup and the Trophy of Champions.