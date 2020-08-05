Football Football Fulham back in Premier League after Bryan's extra-time playoff double Fulham rode on Joe Bryan's brace to beat Brentford 2-1 in the Championship playoff final and make an immediate return to the Premier League. Reuters London 05 August, 2020 08:45 IST Fulham players celebrate beating Brentford in the Championship playoff final to seal promotion to the Premier League. - Reuters Reuters London 05 August, 2020 08:45 IST Fulham made an immediate return to the Premier League as two extra-time goals from full-back Joe Bryan gave it a 2-1 win over Brentford in the Championship playoff final at an empty Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.Bryan opened the scoring near the end of the first period of extra time when he spotted Brentford goalkeeper David Raya out of position and anticipating a cross from his deep free-kick before cleverly driving the ball into the bottom corner. WE. ARE. @premierleague! #EFLPlayOffs pic.twitter.com/eGnXdPzF3O— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 4, 2020 The Spanish keeper was slow to react, once Bryan had opted to shoot, but the lead was a deserved one for Scott Parker's side, which had the better of what had been a cagey 90 minutes.Bryan made sure of the victory with a second goal three minutes from the end of the second period of extra time, clipping home from close range after a burst forward down the left and quick exchange with substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic.Henrik Dalsgaard pulled a goal back for Brentford in the final seconds but there was no time for a recovery by the Bees, who were searching for a place in the top flight for the first time since 1947. THE PERFECT END TO A WILD SEASON! #FULFORCEpic.twitter.com/VcIsxJOt9Y— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 4, 2020 COVID-19 related restrictions meant no fans were at Wembley to witness Fulham's triumph but Bryan still had a night to remember.“I'm not the hero,” said the full back, as his team mates celebrated a return to the Premier League just a year after relegation -- an achievement worth around 135 million pounds ($176.34 million) over three years for the west London club.“Every single one of them boys, players, staff, supporters, everything's been with us all season, it's been absolutely unbelievable,” continued Bryan.“We've been written off, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten times. I think I even read somewhere that we were supposed to be scared of them, but we took it to them, we scored twice. They made it hard for us,” he added. Joe Bryan (second from right) emerged Fulham's hero as his brace earned his side promotion to the Premier League. - Reuters It was a bitterly disappointing end to the season for Brentford, the division's highest scorer with 80 goals in the regular season, which lost at home to lowly Barnsley on the final day of the campaign, when a win would have earned promotion.Brentford's Danish manager Thomas Frank was disappointed but still able to put the season in some perspective.“Of course it is tough when you lose a final like this in a tight game. But we have gone from a mid-table club to a team who, in the league table, was the third-best team,” he said.“We are very fine margins away from the Premier League, which is an incredible achievement from us,” he added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Catch the Chess24 Legends of Chess final highlights Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos