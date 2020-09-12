Football Football Fulham signs Torino wing back Aina on season-long loan Ola Aina, who came through Chelsea’s youth system, says he is happy to return to London where he was born and raised. Reuters 12 September, 2020 10:30 IST Torino wing-back Ola Aina. - REUTERS Reuters 12 September, 2020 10:30 IST Fulham has signed wing back Ola Aina on a season-long loan from Italian Serie A side Torino, the promoted Premier League club said on Friday.Fulham also has an option to make the 23-year-old’s arrival permanent and the Nigeria international said he was happy to return to London where he was born and raised. “It feels amazing to be back closer to my family, back in the capital,” Aina told the club’s media channel. “There’s a great bunch of lads here. I’m really good friends with Big Hec (Michael Hector) and Josh Onomah.”Aina, who came through neighbouring Chelsea’s youth system, spent the last two seasons with Torino, where he played 69 times with his versatility allowing him to play on either flank. “I feel very comfortable on either foot, I can fill in wherever needs be,” he added. “I’d say I’m pretty quick and I like to attack, but I also like to help the team and do the dirty work as much as I can.” It's time to adjust to @premierleague life! @Aina2Ola#OlaIn— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) September 11, 2020 Aina’s signing follows the capture of midfielder Harrison Reed, goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, right back Kenny Tete and midfielder Mario Lemina and left back Antonee Robinson while winger Anthony Knockaert’s loan move was made permanent.Fulham, which gained promotion to the Premier League after winning the second-tier Championship playoffs last season, begins its campaign on Saturday with a visit from fellow London side Arsenal. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos