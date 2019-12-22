Gabriel Barbosa not ready to discuss future after Club World Cup loss

Gabriel Barbosa was unwilling to discuss his future just yet after Flamengo's Club World Cup final defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

Gabriel played 120 minutes as Flamengo suffered a 1-0 extra-time loss to the European champion in Doha.

The forward is on loan from Inter, but that deal expires at the end of the year and the 23-year-old has been linked with a move to West Ham in January.

Speaking after the defeat, Gabriel said he would eventually reveal his future.

"We played as equals against Liverpool. We had some chances to score. We obviously suffered, but now I'm on vacation," he said.

"I will enjoy this and slowly talk about my future."

Roberto Firmino's 99th-minute goal was all that separated Liverpool and Flamengo at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Gabriel praised his team's performance despite the loss, saying it had its opportunities.

"I think we had a great game, we had a chance to score and we didn't, but we played and fought against a great team," he said.

"Obviously we didn't get the goals but we created chances and until the last minute they ended up scoring. It was a great game."

Gabriel scored 43 goals in 59 games in all competitions for Flamengo after joining on loan in January this year.