WATCH: Gakpo scores one of the quickest second-half goals in Netherlands vs Austria

Cody Gakpo scored one of the fastest goals of the second half, when he equalised for Netherlands against Austria, in their Euro 2024 match, at the Olympiastadion Berlin on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 22:38 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring its first goal.
Netherlands' Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring its first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring its first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

