Dutch international Cody Gakpo is set to move to Premier League club Liverpool.

PSV Eindhoven, Gakpo’s current club, said that it had reached an agreement with the Merseyside club. “The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer. Both clubs are not making any announcements about the transfer fee, “ it said in an official statement.

PSV and @LFC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo.



The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer. — PSV (@PSV) December 26, 2022

The statement, however, quoted Director of Football Marcel Brands saying, “But this is a record transfer for PSV.”

British media reported the transfer fee was around 40 to 50 million euros ($43 to $53 million).

Gakpo was one of the most crucial players for Louis Van Gaal’s Dutch national team in its run to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The 23-year-old scored three goals at the quadrennial event.

At the club level, he has more goal involvements for PSV than what Erling Haaland has for Manchester City.

The Dutchman had plenty of interest in the summer transfer window from the Premier League with Manchester United among the suitors.

Gakpo is an Eindhoven-born player, who rose up through the ranks at his boyhood club, and made his senior debut in the 2017-18 season.

He has represented the Dutch across age levels before making his senior national team debut in 2021 at the European Championship against North Macedonia.

Gakpo scored his first international goal in the World Cup qualifier against Montenegro