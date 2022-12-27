Football

Gakpo signs for Liverpool, says PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven, Gakpo’s current club, said that it had reached an agreement with the Merseyside club.

Team Sportstar
27 December, 2022 03:44 IST
27 December, 2022 03:44 IST
FILE PHOTO: Cody Gakpo scored three goals for the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

FILE PHOTO: Cody Gakpo scored three goals for the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

PSV Eindhoven, Gakpo’s current club, said that it had reached an agreement with the Merseyside club.

Dutch international Cody Gakpo is set to move to Premier League club Liverpool.

PSV Eindhoven, Gakpo’s current club, said that it had reached an agreement with the Merseyside club. “The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer. Both clubs are not making any announcements about the transfer fee, “ it said in an official statement.

The statement, however, quoted Director of Football Marcel Brands saying, “But this is a record transfer for PSV.”

British media reported the transfer fee was around 40 to 50 million euros ($43 to $53 million).

Gakpo was one of the most crucial players for Louis Van Gaal’s Dutch national team in its run to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The 23-year-old scored three goals at the quadrennial event.

At the club level, he has more goal involvements for PSV than what Erling Haaland has for Manchester City.

The Dutchman had plenty of interest in the summer transfer window from the Premier League with Manchester United among the suitors.

Gakpo is an Eindhoven-born player, who rose up through the ranks at his boyhood club, and made his senior debut in the 2017-18 season.

He has represented the Dutch across age levels before making his senior national team debut in 2021 at the European Championship against North Macedonia.

Gakpo scored his first international goal in the World Cup qualifier against Montenegro

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us