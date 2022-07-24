Football

Gareth Bale scores first MLS goal, LAFC beats Sporting KC 2-0

AP
24 July, 2022 10:53 IST
FILE PHOTO - Wales’ Gareth Bale applauds fans after the match between Wales and the Netherlands at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff on June 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

KANSAS CITY

Gareth Bale, a 33-year-old who starred in European football, subbed on in the 65th minute and scored his first MLS goal and Los Angeles FC beat Sporting Kansas City 2-0 on Saturday night.

Bale, who signed with LAFC on June 27, slipped a shot inside the post to make it 2-0 in the 83rd.

He made his MLS debut last Sunday when he subbed on in the 72nd minute of a 2-1 win over Nashville — his first competitive action since April 9, when he subbed-on in the closing minutes of a La Liga game for Real Madrid.

Maxime Crepeau stopped each of the three shots he faced for LAFC and his six shutouts this season match his career high.

Christian Arango’s goal put LAFC (14-4-3) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 56th minute. Kwadwo Opoku got an assist on the goal.

LAFC outshot Sporting KC (5-13-5) 13-11, with five shots on goal to three for Sporting KC.

Tim Melia, who missed each of the last three games with a shoulder injury, started for Sporting KC and stopped both of the two shots he faced but left in the 53th minute due to an apparent hamstring injury. John Pulskamp subbed on and, about 3 minutes later, Arango opened the scoring.

Up next for LAFC is a matchup Friday against the Seattle Sounders at home, while Sporting KC plays Austin on Saturday.

